Epifanio Chaparro Ruiz, 86, of Las Cruces, passed away on February 20, 2019.
Epifanio was born in El Tule, Chihuahua, Mexico on April 7,1932 to Pedro Ruiz and Petra Chaparro Rodriguez.
Epifanio married Maria Elizabeth Martinez on January 13, 1987
He graduated from Escuela Superior de Agricultura "Hermanos Escobar" with a Master's Degree in Agronomy.
He worked as a civil engineer and surveyor for the City of El Paso for many years. After his retirement from the city of El Paso, he moved to Las Cruces and worked at Wal Mart for several years.
He was a veteran of the US Air Force and achieved the rank of Airman 2nd Class.
Epifanio is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Aurora Ruiz Chaparro, his son Pano Ruiz, his nephew Jaime Ruiz, and his brother Manuel Ruiz.
Epifanio is survived by his wife Maria Elizabeth, his sisters Ramona Casarez and Luzmilla Villa, his children Ernesto Ruiz (Angelica), Veronica Ellis (Mark), Tanya Hearn (Tron), Luis Ruiz (Laura), and Jovanny Ruiz.
Epifanio left behind 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Javier Ruiz, Dominique Perez, George Perez III, Derreck Perez, Dezmond Covington, and Jose Ruiz.
A rosary is scheduled for Monday February 25, 2019 at 6 PM with visitation at 5 PM.
A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday February 26,2019 at 11 AM with a burial service at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 2PM.
The rosary and funeral service will be at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 W. Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 24, 2019