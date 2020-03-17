|
Epifanio Figueroa
Las Cruces - EPIFANIO FIGUEROA, age 80, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 11, 1939 in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico and had been a longtime area resident. Epifanio retired as a farm worker.
Those left to mourn his passing include three sons, Armando Figueroa of Chandler, AZ, Jerry Figueroa and Abel B. Lopez both of Las Cruces; a daughter, Sylvia Osborn of Modesto, CA. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Isaac and Noah Figueroa, Leah Gallegos, and Daniel Ziskie. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Nicolasa Figueroa.
Due to Convid-19, limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only and private services will be held.
Serving as casket bearers will be Isaac and Noah Figueroa, Isaac Gallegos, Bobby Borunda, Daniel Ziskie, and Eddie Ortiz.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020