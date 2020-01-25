Services
Epifanio Provencio
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
224 Lincoln Street
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
224 Lincoln Street
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Anthony Catholic Church
224 Lincoln Street
Epifanio R. Provencio Obituary
Epifanio R. Provencio

El Paso - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, EPIFANIO "PIFI' "MY VIEJITO" R. PROVENCIO, age 92, of El Paso, TX and formerly of Anthony left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Las Palmas Medical Center. He was born October 7, 1927 in La Mesa to Jose and Elena Ramirez Provencio. "Pifi" "My Viejito" as he was fondly known to his family and friends served in country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Provencio retired from the Gadsden Independent School District as an Industrial Arts Teacher and was a member of the National Education Association. He was also a member of the Rotary Club and the VFW Post #4384. He was a communicant of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a Cursillista.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Terry Rivera Provencio of the family home; three sons, Joe Provencio (Sandra), Tony Provencio (Genny), Ruben Provencio (Martha) all of Las Cruces; a daughter, Elizabeth Provencio of Anthony; his stepson, Daniel René Lopez of Scottsdale, AZ; his adopted daughter, Connie Thompson of Denver, CO; two sisters, Josefina Levario also of Anthony and Rita Lucero of Albuquerque. Other survivors include seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosa Provencio; a son, Gerardo Provencio; two brothers, Raymundo and Raúl Provencio.

Visitation will begin at 9 AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 9:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow the same afternoon at 1 PM in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson with military honors accorded by a United States Naval Honor Guard.

Serving as casket bearers will be Joe, Ruben and Joey Provencio, David René Lopez, Danny and Freddie Levario. Honorary bearers will be Ricky Provencio, Jose Luis Romero, and Rudy Rivera.

Serving as casket bearers will be Joe, Ruben and Joey Provencio, David René Lopez, Danny and Freddie Levario. Honorary bearers will be Ricky Provencio, Jose Luis Romero, and Rudy Rivera.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
