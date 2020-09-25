1/2
Epimenia Silva Ontiveros
1924 - 2020
Epimenia Silva Ontiveros

Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, EPIMENIA SILVA ONTIVEROS, age 96, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born March 10, 1924 in La Union to Abram and Juana Contreras Silva, Epimenia was a loving homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include two sons, Vincent Daniel Ontiveros (Gloria) of Las Cruces and Frankie Ontiveros (Tessie DuBois) of Albuquerque; a daughter, Raquel Silva Ontiveros also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren as well a numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Guadalupe Ontiveros in 2008; son, Joaquin Ontiveros and other family members.

Visitation for Mrs. Ontiveros will begin at 9:30 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street with the Holy Rosary at 10 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband.

Serving as casket bearers will be Michael Ontiveros, Gabriel Valenzuela, Nicholas Ontiveros, Gilbert Tarin, Joseph Sanchez, Mike Najera, Fernando Ontiveros, and Avelino Apodaca.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
SEP
29
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Genevieve Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
