Eric Robert Erickson died February 12, 2019 at La Posada Hospice Facility. He was born November 12, 1939 to Eric. G. and Harriett Erickson, in Butte, Montana.
Bob was raised in the Northwest, moving with his dad, a mining engineer, and his mom around Montana, Idaho and Washington. He grew to love camping, fishing and golf with a passion. His folks settled in Spokane, Washington, where he graduated from Gonzaga University and went to work for the Federal Government in the computer field.
He met his wife of 41 years Karen, Denver, and later, they moved to Las Cruces to get away from the cold climate. He spent his later years traveling with Karen and their dogs and enjoying the golf course at Las Cruces Country Club.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Julie and the mother of his children, Charlene. His sons, Paul and Jim, and daughters Gail and DebbieAnn, survive and miss him dearly. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Amanda Erickson,.Jennifer xxxxx. Cory and Brittany Erickson, Kristal Corbert and Tiffany Prazer.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 142 N. Miranda, on February XX at XX am. In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Prostate
Cancer Research and Education Foundation - WWW.pcref.org.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 23, 2019