Dr. Eric Scott Kushner
Las Cruces - Kushner, Dr. Eric Scott, 57, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Las Cruces on September 17, 2019 due to complications caused by rheumatoid arthritis. Originally from Sharon, Massachusetts, Eric moved to Las Cruces in 2010. Prior to moving to New Mexico, Eric was a successful Project Manager for State Street Corporation, Boston, MA, one of the largest financial institutions in the world. A graduate of Bridgewater State University (Bachelor's Degree), Boston University (Master's in Financial Economics), and University of Maryland University College (Doctor of Management), Eric was a revered professor of business management at several colleges including Dona Ana Community College and the University of Maryland University College over the past nine years.
In addition to his intellectual achievements, Eric was a man of many other talents. His most beloved joy and treasures throughout his life were his pets (Boston Terriers - Deacon, Ebony, Fenway, and Shayner; German shepherds - Tara and Moxie; and a once feral tabby cat named Tabitha). He was most proud of the fact that as a youth he showcased Tara to become a national champion. He eventually became a certified dog trainer. Along with his love for animals, his love for woodworking, photography, cooking, nature, and Bruce Springsteen music was what made him such a dynamic individual. He was a loving, caring, and sensitive human being who advocated for those who could not help themselves. He would always listen with care and compassion to others and offer a helping hand when he could. Eric is sorely missed by all who knew him.
Eric was the son of Anita and the late Milton Kushner of Sharon, Massachusetts. Eric also leaves a brother Robert and his wife Margie, sister Beth and her husband Ralph, sister Shelly and her husband Tom, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A private burial and memorial service with family was held in Massachusetts in September to honor his life. If you wish to make a contribution in his name, please send your donation to the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley or Safe Haven Animal Sanctuary in Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019