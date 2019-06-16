|
Erika Skalic
Las Cruces - ERIKA SKALIC, 94, was born in Vienna, Austria in 1924. As a young teen, she was sent to Belgium when Hitler's Army invaded Austria. A year later she was taken to England and briefly interned on the Isle of Man with other German-speaking refugees. Later back in London she met John Skalic, a US Soldier, and in 1945 they were married. After the war ended, she emigrated to Chicago as a war bride where she became naturalized US Citizen.
They lived in Illinois and Colorado before retiring to Las Cruces in 1983, where John passed in 2012. She leaves behind a daughter, Linda Skalic and son, John Skalic of Las Cruces; a grandson, Jamie Skalic and wife Kalico and great-granddaughter, Zinana of Sheridan, Illinois; granddaughters, Christy Ann Kasiuba of Las Cruces and Andrea Lynne Gonzales and husband, Jeremy of Lovington, and great grandchildren, Angelique, Dominic, Jackson, Paisley, Levi and Kayden; as well as her kitty.
Visitation for Mrs. Skalic will be from 6 PM to 8 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish, 2615 S. Solano with the Reverend Alex Ureña, Celebrant.
She will find her final resting place with her beloved John in Fort Bayard National Cemetery, 200 Camino de Paz, Fort Bayard, NM.
