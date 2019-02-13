|
|
Our beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, ERMA BARELA MERLANO, age 89, of Las Cruces passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Haciendas at Grace Village. She was born August 21, 1929 in Doña Ana to Juanita De La O and Felipe Barela. Erma, retired from the State of New Mexico, Department of Health and Human Services with 32 years of dedication.
Those left to mourn her passing include her only daughter, Carmen E. Merlano-Whitlock (Kirt) of Las Cruces; two granddaughters, Teresa L. Hill (Eric) and Elizabeth M. Gutierrez of Phoenix, AZ; two great-granddaughters, Caroline and Eleanor Hill; nieces, Rita McFarland, and Patsy Estrada, and nephew, Robert Telles (Irene) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include several additional nieces and nephews. Erma was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Laura J. Merlano, six brothers and three sisters.
At her request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 4 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 at Celebrate Party Hall, 522 E. Idaho. Las Cruces, NM 88001
Serving as honorary bearers will be her nephews: Robert "Bob" Telles, Alex Barreras, Joe D. Barela, David Barela Sr., Rudy Barela, and Henry Barela, Jr.
Erma's last wishes were that everyone wear white in celebration of her deliverance to the angels in heaven.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 13, 2019