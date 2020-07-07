Erminda A. Ferrales
Las Cruces - It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Erminda A. Ferrales, age 72 of Las Cruces, New Mexico on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Erminda or Minda, Mindita as many people knew her was born on July 5, 1947 in Mesilla, New Mexico to Richard and Erminda G. Aguilar.
Minda worked for many years at Grindell and Rolling's Insurance Company. Later known as Grindell and Romero Insurance. In between she worked at Morrow and Associates in Las Vegas, Nevada. In her free time Minda loved to go to the casinos and to bingo with her friends and family. Minda enjoyed an occasional Margarita. She loved to read and dance and getting her scratches every week. She loved her family unconditionally and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to travel to different places.
Minda is survived by her 3 daughters, MaryHelen Biel, (husband Ronald), Michelle Trujillo and Minerva Aguilar, and one son, Mark (Kuni) Aguilar, her 5 sisters, Maria Inez Arrellin, Lupe Saenz, (husband Willie), Teresa Alvarez,(husband Henry), Bertha Estrada and 3 brothers, Richard Aguilar, Ramon Aguilar and Michael Najera. Minda leaves behind 7 grandchildren, Victoria Trujillo, Monica Vasquez, Joe Mike Garcia Jr, Ernest Trujillo, Jasmine Garcia, Oriana Biel and Katalina Biel. Minda is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Ramon Angel Morales Jr, Gabriella Sandoval, Brianna Morales, Avianna Morales, Jordyn Lopez and Julius Trujillo. She is preceded in death by her mother Erminda G. Aguilar, her father Richard Aguilar, her sister Petra Aguilar and her brother Johnny Aguilar.
Minda was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all her friends, family fellow Bingo-goers. Most of all she will be missed by her children and grandchildren. Keep them in your hearts and prayers.
Please join us in celebrating her life with a viewing from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020 with Rosary to follow 7:00pm at Getz Funeral Home. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday July 11, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral Church. Live streaming will be available through the Getz Funeral Home website, www.getzcares.com
.
Due to COVID-19 it is required and mandated by the State of New Mexico and City of Las Cruces that everyone wear face masks/coverings. Also due to strict attendance only 75 people are allowed into Getz Funeral Home for the Viewing and Rosary.
Her son Mark Aguilar has the honor of being a pallbearer; Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Mike Garcia, Ernest C. Trujillo, Ramon Morales, Nathaniel Bromwell, Ramon Angel Morales Jr, and Julius C Trujillo.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guest book, please log onto www. GetzCares.com
.