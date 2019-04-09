|
Ernest Joseph Harbeck Jr.
Las Cruces - ERNEST "JOE" HARBECK, 89, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Seattle, WA in 1930 to Lucy and Ernest Harbeck.
Upon graduating from the University of Seattle, Joe enlisted in the Air Force and was sent to Morocco where he met his beloved French wife, Fran. They were married 62 blissful years. After the Air Force, Joe pursued his career in the Civil Service as a Comptroller. He and Fran spent many wonderful years in Germany, Arizona, Michigan and Joe retired from White Sands Missile Range.
Joe embraced adventure, enjoying traveling, hiking, swimming, watching basketball, woodworking, reading, walking his dog, tinkering with his car and BBQ's with his family and friends. He will be especially remembered for his kindheartedness, radiating smile and vivid sense of humor. Joe touched many people leaving warmth in the hearts of everyone he met and will be greatly missed.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Fran; daughter Natalie and son-in-law Paul Goodwin of Las Cruces, NM; daughter Caroline and son-in-law Thomas Farkas of Scottsdale, AZ; cherished granddaughter, Alexia Goodwin and several amazing nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; brother Ross and daughter Patricia.
Family and friends will join together to celebrate the memorial mass at 1:30 PM Thursday April 11, 2019 in the Chapel of La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice,
299 E. Montana Avenue with Reverend Charles "Chuck" Henkle officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary Columbarium at a later date.
Our family would like to express its heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the wonderful staff, volunteers and residents of La Posada Assisted Living for their endless compassion, care and love given to Joe over the past three years. We are also grateful to the kind staff of Mountain View Regional Medical Center who made Joe's final journey comfortable and peaceful.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 E. Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 or Animal Service Center of Mesilla Valley, 3551 Bataan Memorial W, Las Cruces 88012.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 9, 2019