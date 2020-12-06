Ernest Placencio
Las Cruces - ERNEST PLACENCIO, age 75 of Santa Clara (Central) was born August 31, 1945 in Silver City to Emilia and Guillermo Placencio.
Our beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, Ernest Placencio peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Ernest was known for his kindness, big heart, genuineness, generosity, forgiveness and willingness to help others. He loved his family, friends, and his town (Santa Clara) where he grew up. He was a very loving son, visiting his mother every day. He was a positive person even through the most difficult of times.
Ernest is survived by his three children, son Keith Placencio, wife (Melissa); two daughters Minerva Sandoval, husband (Gabe) and Erica Melendrez all of whom live in Las Cruces; grandchildren Ashlee Placencio, Nicole Alvarado, Melissa Placencio, Guillermo Placencio, Zachary Melendrez, Ela Sandoval, Nicholas Sandoval, Madelyn Placencio and Luke Melendez; great grandchildren Zoey Armijo, Joseph Placencio, Emily Alvarado and Haylee Armijo. He also leaves behind three brothers Arturo Placencio, Mariano Placencio, Thomas Placencio and two sisters Rosemary Arguello and Magdalena Placencio. He was preceded in death by his parents Emilia and Guillermo Placencio and a brother Guillermo Placencio.
He will be greatly missed but will live in our hearts forever.
Calling hours will begin at 1:00 P.M Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 2:00 P.M with the Funeral Mass to follow. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 100 S. Espina Street where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Service arrangements are entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222.