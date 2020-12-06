1/1
Ernest Placencio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Placencio

Las Cruces - ERNEST PLACENCIO, age 75 of Santa Clara (Central) was born August 31, 1945 in Silver City to Emilia and Guillermo Placencio.

Our beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, Ernest Placencio peacefully passed from this life on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Ernest was known for his kindness, big heart, genuineness, generosity, forgiveness and willingness to help others. He loved his family, friends, and his town (Santa Clara) where he grew up. He was a very loving son, visiting his mother every day. He was a positive person even through the most difficult of times.

Ernest is survived by his three children, son Keith Placencio, wife (Melissa); two daughters Minerva Sandoval, husband (Gabe) and Erica Melendrez all of whom live in Las Cruces; grandchildren Ashlee Placencio, Nicole Alvarado, Melissa Placencio, Guillermo Placencio, Zachary Melendrez, Ela Sandoval, Nicholas Sandoval, Madelyn Placencio and Luke Melendez; great grandchildren Zoey Armijo, Joseph Placencio, Emily Alvarado and Haylee Armijo. He also leaves behind three brothers Arturo Placencio, Mariano Placencio, Thomas Placencio and two sisters Rosemary Arguello and Magdalena Placencio. He was preceded in death by his parents Emilia and Guillermo Placencio and a brother Guillermo Placencio.

He will be greatly missed but will live in our hearts forever.

Calling hours will begin at 1:00 P.M Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 2:00 P.M with the Funeral Mass to follow. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 100 S. Espina Street where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Service arrangements are entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved