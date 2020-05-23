|
Ernestine S. Saenz
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, ERNESTINE SAENZ CHAVARRIA, age 93, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice. Born January 9, 1927 to Marcos and Alice Bernal Saenz, Ernestine was a loving homemaker, enjoyed spending time at the Munson Senior Center and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her son, John Paul Chavarria (Debra) of Doña Ana; three daughters, Barbara Valdez (Tony) also of Doña Ana, Karen Fuhr (Alan) of Longmont, CO., and Rebecca Juarez (Sam) of San Miguel; six brothers, Adolfo Saenz and Willie Saenz both of Albuquerque, Carl Saenz of Broomfield, CO., Marcos Saenz of El Paso, TX., Sammy Saenz and Daniel Saenz all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ernestine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Chavarria; daughter, Margaret Flores; brother, Henry Saenz; sister, Alice Rodriguez and son-in-law, Robert Flores.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to fifty-five people only. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9 AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Alex Ureña, Celebrant. Live stream will begin at 9 AM at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association.
Serving as casket bearers will be Michael Chavarria, Larry Martinez, Jose Ojeda, Eddie Flores, Pablino Dominguez, and Jakob Quezada. Honorary bearers will be Tony Valdez, Samuel Juarez and Alan Fuhr.
