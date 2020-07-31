Ernestine Woods
Las Cruces - Ernestine "Elaine" Woods has gone to be with the lord and savior. She was born in Albuquerque, N.M. to Porfiro and Tillie Chavez on July 19, 1931. She graduated high school from Canoga Park High School in Los Angeles, California. She married Bob Woods on March 6, 1951. He was the love of her life. She was a civil service employee for White Sands Missile Range for 37 years. She received many awards and accolades working for the federal government and retired a GS8. Before and after retirement she had a second career as a Mary Kay consultant for the better part of 50 years. She was known to some as "la senora de las cremas." She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. She also loved garage sales and had many herself. Always with a hat on from her large collection. "There was not a bargain she could resist." She attended mass weekly at Holy Cross Church and held our Lord God and his only son Lord Jesus Christ in the highest regard. She belonged to several clubs and charitable organizations. She was very loved and will be sorely missed. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bob L. Woods, father Porfiro Chavez, mother Tillie Chavez, stepdad Silverio Aguirre, brother Ruben Chavez, sister Virginia Herrera, and granddaughter Amy Houser. She is survived by her three sons Robert Woods wife Kelly, Anthony Woods wife Gloria, and Phillip Woods. Brother Joe Chavez, sisters Evangeline husband Mario, and Angie Neff (Jerry). Grandchildren Annette, Cynthia, Mark, Krystal, and Rebecca. Great grandchildren Isaiah, Isabella, Mariah, Aleah, Chrisitan, and newest member Sofia.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, August 14th at 10:00am at Holy Cross Church. At her request cremation and inurnment of remains will take place at Holy Cross Columbarium following.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home 555 W. Amador Las Cruces, NM. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-graham.com