Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Ernesto Dominguez
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
San Luis Rey Catholic Church
204 S. San Luis Avenue
Chamberino, NM
Our beloved son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, ERNESTO "ERNIE DOG" E. DOMINGUEZ, age 68, of Chamberino passed from this life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Providence Hospital at Transmountain surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 23, 1950 to Ramon and Rita Escandon Dominguez. "Ernie Dog" as he was fondly known to his family and friends served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a construction worker by trade and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include two sons, Zach Dominguez (Jess) of Chandler, AZ and Zoel Dominguez of Austin, TX; two daughters, Zaraida Cabrera (Andres) of Canutillo, TX and Crystal Dominguez of El Paso, TX; his mother, Rita E. Dominguez of Chamberino; three brothers, Ricky Dominguez and Hank Dominguez both of Chamberino, Mike Dominguez of Las Cruces; seven sisters, Lupe Evaro, Irene Herrera, Lorie Dominguez and Rachel Dominguez all of Chamberino, Alma Terrell of Berino, Sylvia Fierro of Los Angeles, CA, and Cecilia Diaz of Las Cruces. Other survivors include five grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Raúl Dominguez.
At Ernie Dog's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10 AM in San Luis Rey Catholic Church, 204 S. San Luis Avenue in Chamberino with Reverend Carlos Espinoza officiating. The Rite of Committal and Inurnment will follow in the Chamberino Cemetery with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
The Dominguez Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 23, 2019
