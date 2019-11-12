|
Ernesto F. Valles
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, ERNESTO F. VALLES, age 58, lifelong resident of Las Cruces left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born June 12, 1961 to Francisco Valles and Julia Hernandez. Ernesto served his country honorably in the United States Navy retiring as an OS1 and continued his working career with the State of New Mexico as a Correctional Officer. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Gloria B. Valles of the family home; three daughters, Valerie, Christina and Kassandra Valles; two son, Michael Angelo and La Shaun Keys; three sisters, Hortencia Butler and Nilfa Pacheco all of Las Cruces, and Gloria Montoya of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include one granddaughter, Lorena Sanchez as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Olivia Fierro and Josie Dwyer.
Visitation will begin at 1 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 2 PM. The Funeral Service will follow immediately thereafter with military honors accorded by a United States Navy Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019