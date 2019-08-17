|
|
Ernesto H. Arzate
Las Cruces - ERNESTO "TITO" HERNANDEZ ARZATE, age 87, of Las Cruces and formerly of Deming was born January 02, 1932 in Porvenir D.B. Chihuahua, Mexico, died peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ernesto will be remembered as a person who enjoyed horses, horse racing, ranching, gardening, hiking, creative coloring and visiting with family and friends.
Ernesto is survived by his two daughters, Maria Lupe Arzate-Soto, and Gloriana A. Ortiz, (husband Raul); a son Ernest Arzate Jr. (wife April). Other survivors include seven grandchildren, Daniel and Gabriel Ortiz, Quetzal Arzate Soto and Xizel Arzate Soto, Nicolas Austen Arzate, Reymundo Carlo Molina, and Carolina Munoz as well as three great-grandchildren, Logan Gabriel, Malea Danielle, and Wade Quentin Ortiz. He was preceded in death by a wife, Guadalupe "Lupe" Prieto Arzate; and a daughter, Rosa Olivia Arzate Molina.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Monday, August 19, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Funeral Service will follow immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Deming where he will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Raul, Daniel and Gabriel Ortiz, Ernest Arzate, Xizel Arzate Soto and Steven Dunfee.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 17, 2019