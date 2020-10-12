Ernesto L. Cardona
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, ERNESTO L. CARDONA, 89, passed into the presence of Jesus, Friday September 25, 2020 at Blue Horizon Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility. He was born October 10, 1930 in La Villa de Allende, Chihuahua Mexico to Salome Cardona and Melecia Lopez. Ernesto was a member of the Roman Catholic Church, he retired from Laborers National Union in 1993. After retirement he enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. Ernesto was one of those very rare persons who exhibited a peaceful spirit and shared it with those he came in contact with. He was a man of few words, but of great integrity. He was a good man of virtue, who valued his faith, loved his family and expressed gratitude for life's blessings. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Those left to mourn his passing include his wife, Martha C. Cardona, a son, Alfredo "Fred" Cardona (Linda) of Chandler, AZ; a daughter, Laura Benavidez (Joseph) of Las Cruces; a grandson, Jeffrey R. Molina (Estrella Caro) of Las Cruces; two brothers, Francisco Cardona of Talamantes, Chihuahua, MX., and Juan Cardona of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX; three sisters, Maria Cardona de Carrasco of Talamantes, Chihuahua, MX, Rita Cardona de Salcido of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX, and Eloisa Madrigal of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include seven stepchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Manuela G. Cardona; two brothers, Victor Cardona and Gabino Cardona.
Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Health Catholic Church, 1178 N. Mesquite Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with the Reverend Ruben Romero Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be in the family plot. The family would like to extend gratitude to The Blue Horizon Assisted Living Facility and their staff; caregivers, managers and Administrator, for all the love, support and compassion given to our loved one. Also, a special thanks to Sierra Hospice & their staff, especially the nurses who were so supportive. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sierra Hospice by calling 575-219-6055. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com