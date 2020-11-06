Ernesto MoralesOdessa - Ernesto Morales of Odessa, TX, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020. He was born in Durango, Mexico on November 23, 1946. He raised his seven sons in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He is survived by his first wife and the mother of his children Soledad Morales and sons Juan E. Morales and wife Cynthia, Carlos J. Morales and wife Dolores, Raymundo Morales and wife Socorro, Ricardo Morales and wife Jennifer, Marco A. Morales and wife Katelyn, Jose A. Morales and wife Claudia, and Luis A. Morales and wife Karla & his eldest daughter Angela Morales Negrete; his second wife Maria Margarita Morales Gonzalez and stepchildren Olga Rodriguez, Juan Jose Perez, Jorge Arturo Perez, Rhonda Perez and Jose Perez Jr.; 65 grandchildren and great grandchildren and his brother Dario Morales of Ciudad Juarez.He was preceded in death in by his parents Reymundo and Julia Morales, his siblings Ernestina Gomes, Pedro Morales, and Jose Morales. Mr. Morales was a talented life-long musician who knew how to play 10 instruments and he loved to sing. During his life, he worked in textile factories in California, harvested pecans at farms in Las Cruces, worked for the Texas Department of Transportation, and was a welder by trade. He was always willing to help others and shared his time, money and smile with everyone who came into his life.The rosary will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7 p.m. at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 11,2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Newman Center with the burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. His grandsons will serve as casket bearers. Due to Covid-19 restrictions setting capacity will be enforced.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Ave, Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005.