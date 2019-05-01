|
|
Ernesto O. Ferrales, age 73, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Advance Care Hospital of Southern New Mexico. He was born June 9, 1945 in El Paso, TX to Jose and Andrea Ochoa Ferrales. Ernesto served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired from Lockheed Martin as an Operation Technician, and was awarded the ALT Award; the Operational Performance Award; the Team Recognition O&MIC Management; Certificate of Appreciation- Exceptional Support to the Mission; the Employee of the Quarter - O&MIC Southwest Mission Success at the Southwest site for the period and the Apollo - ASTP Award. Mr. Ferrales was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Lupe Ferrales of the family home; a son, Ernest Ferrales; two brothers, Richard Ferrales of Doña Ana, and Miguel Ferrales (Jeanette) of Mesilla Park. Other survivors include his aunt, Elsie York of Tucson, AZ; his uncles, Arturo P. Ferrales of Las Cruces and Leo Madrid of Doña Ana as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as his caregivers that loved him greatly. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jose "Peter", David O., and Daniel O. Ferrales.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina where Recitation for the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Chuck Henkle officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date. Military honors will be accorded by the New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Serving as casket bearers will be Richard O., Miguel O., Sal, David C. and Richard P. Ferrales, Evan "Isaiah" Narvaez, Andrea Ferrales - Narvaez and Robert Infante.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon on to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 1, 2019