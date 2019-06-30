|
Ernesto Rel
Las Cruces - Ernesto "Ernie" Rel, 71 of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on June 21, 2019 at Desert Peaks assisted Living.
Ernie was born November 7, 1947 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Manuel L. Rel and Corina M. Rel. Ernie graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1966. He received numerous certificates from White Sands Missile Range and US Army Courses.
Ernie Retired from the US Army Sgt. First Class in November 2007 after 21 years and 2 tours in Vietnam. He worked with US Army Test and Evaluation Command, Dev Test CMD/White Sands Missile Range as an Engineering Technician for 35 years. After Retirement he went on to work at Aldershot Nursery as a Delivery Driver and the RE-Store Habitat for Homes and Sisbarro Dealers as a Dealer Trade.
Ernie enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball for 15 years with the Angels, in 1985 as the Manager he took the team to the World Series in Little Rock. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and going to numerous Harley Runs to Sturgis (11 times); many trips to Mexico to deliver Toys, Clothes and Food with the Centauros Motorcycle Club. Numerous trips to Puerto Penasco, Red River, Ruidoso, Daytona, Laughlin, Hollister (2004), Republic of Texas in Austin, Texas, Tombstone, Arizona, Bike Week in Phoenix, Arizona, Galveston, Texas, South Padre Rallies and Barney Ride.
He was a Lifetime Member of VFW post 3242 (Veteran of Foreign Wars); AARP, and Harley Owners Group (HOG). He donated to Wounded Warrior, St. Jude's Children and Vietnam Veterans.
Ernie is survived by his sister Juanita Rel Perez husband Michael R. Perez, Close Nephew and Godson; Michael A.M. Perez and his family Vonda (wife), children Amara Lee, Michael A.E. and Emmalin Faith Perez. Brother Gilbert Rel and his family Beth (wife), Daughter Lana. Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and God Children.
He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel L. Rel 1985; Corina Rel (1966) and son Ernie Rel Jr. (2002).
A rosary will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church followed by mass at 10:00 am and burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve Pena, Pete Jurado, Peter Vargas, Dan Simmons, Larry Montes, Al Banegas, Antonio LaFebre, and Paul Barela, Honorary Pallbearer, Michael Anthony Perez and Gabriel L. Fresquez.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from June 30 to July 7, 2019