Ernesto Saucedo Baca
1933 - 2020
Ernesto Saucedo Baca

Las Cruces - Ernesto Saucedo Baca, 87, passed away on October 23rd in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was born in 1933 to Magdaleno and Carmen Baca.

Ernesto graduated with honors from New Mexico State University. His work as a civil engineer took him on assignments throughout the US and the Far East.

Ernesto was an avid craftsman who built the home he lived in at the time of his death.

Ernesto is survived by his wife Naoko; his siblings Sally, Magdaleno Jr., and Patricia; and his children Arthur, Diana, Gilbert, Emi, and Mari.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Virginia, and his son Paul.

Ernesto will be remembered for his strength, generosity, and humility.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
