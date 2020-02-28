|
Ernie Balazs
Ernie Balazs, much loved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather & friend passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at the age of 82. Ernie was born on December 7, 1937 to Steve and Mary Balazs in Perth Amboy, NJ, the first of 3 boys. Ernie spent his childhood in Fords, NJ roaming around in the woods surrounding his home with his best friend Eddie. They spent summers swimming & fishing in Pete's Pond, climbing trees, camping, hiking, hunting muskrats and playing softball. Winters were filled with sledding, ice skating on Erickson's Pond and snow shoveling so the milkman could get to the door. In later years, he and Eddie would help a neighbor who ran a produce truck. They would load up early in the morning and head across the bay to New York City to unload at markets there. When the Yankees were playing at home, Ernie & Eddie would often slip into the stadium through a hole in the back fence and take in as much of the game as they could before it was time to head home.
Ernie and his brothers Steve and Ronnie all earned their Boy Scout Eagle Awards in high school as members of the George Washington Boy Scout Council.
Shortly after High School graduation Ernie went with a friend who was enlisting in the Army. When the recruiter started encouraging Ernie to sign up too, he slipped out of the room, ducked into a doorway across the hall to wait and ended up in the Air Force. After basic training, Ernie was headed for aircraft mechanic school and Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, NM.
While stationed in Clovis, Ernie met the love of his life on a Saturday morning in the carwash bay at Red's Service Station. Ernie married Claudene Jameson about a year later and they spent the next 58 years working, laughing and enjoying life with each other and their family.
After his time in the Air Force, Ernie took Claudene home to New Jersey where he worked at Ford Motor Company for a year before deciding that life out west in the Clovis area seemed to suit them both better. After moving back to Clovis, their daughter Cheryl was born and Ernie took a job with Layne & Bowler Pump Company. The next several years would see them living in Farwell, Texas for six years before transferring to Amarillo, Tx when Aurora Pump purchased Layne & Bowler Pump & closed the shop in Farwell. Not wanting to live in a bigger city, Ernie & Claudene opted to live in Panhandle, Tx for the next 10 years. During these years Ernie worked selling & servicing pumps of all sorts through out a territory spanning from off-shore drilling rigs in Louisiana throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado & New Mexico. When Aurora closed the Amarillo branch, Ernie went to work for National Pump and moved the family to Las Cruces, NM in 1979. After a few years with National Pump, Ernie & Claudene decided to open their own business and in June of 1982 Rio Grande Pump & Supply officially open their doors for business. Being home every day running his own business was a welcome change allowing Ernie to spend much more time with his family doing things they enjoyed.
Most every weekday started out early with coffee and conversation with the gang at the coffee shop…Thanks guys! It's been fun!
The next few years brought grandchildren and then great-grandchildren to play with and take on weekend explores in the hills & mountains and back roads… Many happy days were spent exploring creeks & ponds, sand dunes and boulders, learning how to skip rocks, climb trees and chase lizards. Picnics on the tailgate and campfires with roasting marshmallows often ended the days.
Ernie is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Claudene, his brothers Ronnie Balazs & Steve Balazs, his parents Steve & Mary Balazs, his son-in-law Frank Fox and step-grandson David Fox.
Ernie is survived by his daughter Cheryl Fox (John Clark), grandson Stephen Fox, granddaughter Coree King (Jon King), great grandchildren Colton, Jaxon, Cara King and Vaeleigh, Briseis, Serenity & Nalani Fox, his best man and brother-in-law LJ Jameson (Linda) as well as numerous other in-laws, nieces & nephews.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life later in the spring.
Arrangements are with La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020