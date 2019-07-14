|
Ernie R. Provencio
Anthony - ERNIE R. PROVENCIO, age 77, of Anthony passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. He was born July 12, 1941 in El Paso, Texas to Emilio and Susan Dutchover Provencio. Ernie was an area farmer and a member of the Catholic Church.
Survivors included three sons, Jake Provencio and wife Kristi of El Paso, TX, Hank Provencio of Anthony, NM and Daniel Provencio and wife Cecilia of Anthony, TX; two grandchildren; a sister, Annette Provencio-Brooks also of Anthony, NM and his longtime friend, Judy Blake. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his 1st wife, Patricia Rhodes Provencio; and his 2nd wife, Katherine Owen Provencio.
Visitation for Mr. Provencio will begin at 1 PM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 2 PM with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. Cremation will follow and Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 14, 2019