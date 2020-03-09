|
|
Errol Moseley Baca
Las Cruces - Our beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, ERROL MOSELEY BACA, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born November 26, 1931 in Hatch, to Elfego Baca and Ida Mae Moseley. Errol served with the Military Police in the United States Air Force before furthering his law enforcement career with the Las Cruces Police Department, in which he held the positions of Detective, Police Captain and retired as Chief of the Metro Narcotics Unit. From there he relocated to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas to work with the Cuban Refugee Camps as a guard & interpreter before taking a position with the Atlanta State Penitentiary. After his dedication to law enforcement, he continued his secondary career as a horse farrier/trainer in Las Vegas, Nevada. His favorite customer being Dean Martin. The remainder of this career brought him back home to Las Cruces. Errol was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Sheriff's Posse.
Those left to celebrate his life include his daughter, Elizabeth Baca-Aguilar and husband, Joseph of the family home; daughter, JoAnne Baca of Las Cruces; five grandchildren, Christina Lopez, Janelle West, Marissa Rogers, Angelo and Jericha Baca; 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Errol was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Errol "Tiger" Baca and William "Booie" Baca; and a brother, Enoch Baca.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, with Pastor Hector Vega officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a late date.
Errol's family offers special gratitude to his caregivers Patty and Billy, the staff of Angelwings, Matrix Home Health and his VA team.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020