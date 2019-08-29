|
|
Esmera Gomez
- - Our beloved angel, Esmera Gómez 75, left this world on August 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 14, 1943 in Artesia, NM. She is preceded in death by her parents Gonzalo and Rita Gómez, her brothers Frank and Benito Gomez, and sisters Juanita Briseño and Socorro Gomez. She is survived by her sisters Belzora Paz and Leticia Gomez of Roswell, Rita Olivares of Ventura CA, Virginia García (Gilbert) of Las Cruces and Yolanda Ortiz (Ray) of Albuquerque and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held on Friday, August 30 at 7:00 PM and Mass celebrating her life will be on Saturday, August 31 at 1:00 PM. Both will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Roswell. Esmera was a social butterfly who loved to be around family and friends. She has left a very special imprint in the hearts of friends in Artesia, Roswell, and Las Cruces. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tobosa Developmental Services in Roswell, Special Olympics, or Mesilla Valley Hospice.
We would like to thank family, friends, care givers and all who were a part of Esmera's life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 29, 2019