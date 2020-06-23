Espeanza Hope Martinez
Las Cruces - It is with deep sorrow that we announce that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Esperanza "Hope" Martinez, 84, of Las Cruces on June 13, 2020.
Hope was born on June 5, 1936 to Elvira "Vera" Nevarez and Robert Benavidez. Hope lived a long and happy life, while she worked many of her years for the Sara Lee Hosiery. Upon retirement, Hope continued to work as a driver for the Foster Grandparents of Las Cruces where she made many friends throughout the community.
Hope was known to have a "wild and free" spirit and was always up for an adventure or road trip with her family. One of her favorite memories, was learning to drive a boat on Lake Havasu. She enjoyed listening to Spanish music, watching her "novella's," embroidery, playing solitaire, and crossword puzzles. She was known to be the rock of the family as she was an amazing mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Survivors include four sons, Robert Martinez and partner Teresa, Ricky Martinez, Michael Martinez and wife Sylvia, Ronnie Martinez and Wife Lydia. Also, one daughter Mary Martinez and partner Brian all of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Four sisters, Gloria Guzman and husband Mike; Consuelo "Connie" Diaz and husband Henry; Marilou Molinar, and Jo Ann Viramontes and husband Bobby.
Most Importantly she was "Grandma Hope" to 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren that she spent most of her life caring for.
Serving as pall bearers will be William, Arturo, Gregory, Ronald Jr, James Martinez, and Robert "Adrian" Perez.
A Memorial Mass is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 10 AM in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.