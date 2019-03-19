|
ESPERANZA FAUSTINO CARRILLO
Las Cruces - ESPERANZA FAUSTINO CARRILLO, age 85, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Friday, March 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 15, 1933 in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico to Jose and Aniceta Alvarado Faustino. Esperanza was a devoted homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include five sons, Raymond Carrillo, Carlos Carrillo (Kim), Jose Carrillo, Ramiro Carrillo (Paula) and Jesus Carrillo, Jr. (Paulette) all of Las Cruces; three daughters, Socorro Salinas (Sergio), and Veronica Ortega (Salvador) all also of Las Cruces and Martha Padilla (Johnny) of T or C. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, one great-great-great grandson as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Esperanza was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesus Carrillo in 1994; three sons, Danny, Oscar and Federico Carrillo; three sisters and three half-sisters.
Visitation for Mrs. Carrillo will begin at 2 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 2:30 PM. At her request cremation will take place and Inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon on to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 19, 2019