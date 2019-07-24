Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Genevieve's Catholic Church
100 S. Espina St
Las Cruces, NM
1955 - 2019
Estella B. Padilla Obituary
Estella B. Padilla

Las Cruces - Estella B. Padilla, 64 passed away on July 13, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM.

Estella was born in Las Cruces, NM to Rodolfo Villegas and Guadalupe Garcia Villegas on the 26th of May in 1955. Estella B. Padilla is preceded in death by her loving parents Rodolfo and Guadalupe Villegas, her sister Rachelle Salcido and her brother Rodolfo Villegas Jr (Rudy). She is survived by her significate other Joseph Duran, her Children Anthony Villegas his wife Angie Villegas, April Villegas, Diane Fernandez her husband Anthony Fernandez, Crystal Padilla, Rudy Padilla and Diego Duran Three sisters Maria Elena Villegas, Josie Hernandez, Eva Villegas her brother David Villegas many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. God saw you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you, and whispered, "Come to Me." With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best

Her Funeral services will be held this Friday at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church at 11:00am. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 24, 2019
