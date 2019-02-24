|
Estella B. Rodriguez, 86, of Las Cruces, entered eternal life on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center, where she was comforted by her family.
Estella was born on May 11, 1932, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She married her husband, Jose, and together they built a home and family. She was a homemaker, where she took great pride in raising their eight children. As a large family, the greatest memories were holidays and gatherings at their home with family and friends. Estella's hobbies included gardening, crafting such as crocheting and needlepoint, and baking. She enjoyed sharing her talent by gifting family and friends the numerous afghans, doilies, embroidery and needlepoint she worked on daily, and baking them pineapple-upside down cake.
Estella was an active parishioner at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. She enjoyed attending weekly mass, in addition to volunteering her time at the annual St. Genevieve Church Fiesta and various church fundraisers. She would work on crafts all year long so that she could donate them to be sold at the fiesta; and she took pleasure in preparing baked goods to sell at the fundraisers.
She is survived by her son Alex Rodriguez (Patsy), six daughters, Maria Hart, Stella Sanchez (Pete), and Barbara Tellez all of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Mary Wilhelm of Katy, Texas, Olga Rodriguez-Granger (Geoff) of San Diego, California, Lisa Danielson (Robert) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and one daughter-in-law, Aurora Rodriguez of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Other survivors include nineteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jose M. Rodriguez, her son, Jose M. Rodriguez Jr., and her son-in-law, Jim Hart.
Pallbearers will be her great grandsons, Gregory Saavedra, Joshua Montez and Matthew Montez, and her granddaughters' spouses, Brian Burds, Patrick Mendoza and Jimmy Nevarez. Honorary Pallbearers include her grandson Joseph Rodriguez and granddaughter, Melanie Tellez-Nevarez.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 5 PM -7 PM at Getz Funeral Home, with the recitation of the rosary starting at 7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 AM, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina St., Las Cruces, NM. Immediately following, burial services will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 100 S. Espina St., Las Cruces, NM. The family invites friends to a reception at St. Genevieve Parish Hall, 1025 E. Las Cruces Ave., Las Cruces, NM after the burial service.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 24, 2019