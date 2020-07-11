1/2
Estevan G. Estrada
1998 - 2020
Estevan G. Estrada

Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, ESTEVAN G. ESTRADA, age 21, of Las Cruces on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in North Carolina where he was stationed in the United State Navy. He was born December 30, 1998 to Gabriel and Yasmine Estrada. Estevan was a 2017 graduate of Onate High School. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Estevan loved his family, friends, and music. Estevan was always kind and sweet and most of all he loved to laugh. Estevan always had a smile and a contagious laugh. His golden smile brightened up any day. He was a ray of sunshine that will always be remembered.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving parents, Gabriel and Yasmine Estrada of the family home; his younger brother, Ethan Estrada of Las Cruces; maternal grandparents, Jose and Luz Marquez and paternal grandparents, Dennis and Anna Estrada all of Lordsburg. Other survivors include numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation for Corpsman Estrada will be held from 10 AM to 12 Noon Monday, July, 13, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces. On Tuesday, July 14, 2020 visitation will begin at 10 AM at Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial West with the Funeral Service at 11 AM with Pastor Chris Watkins officiating. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.

Serving as casket bearers will be Thomas and Zachary Camacho, Robert Campos, Izaiah Gutierrez, Samuel Estrada and Joseph Marquez. Honorary bearers Sammy Estrada, Nicholas Camacho, Kayden and Kayson Booth, Derek Gonzales and Ben Camacho.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
