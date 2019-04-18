Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Esther (Sharon) Apodaca

Las Cruces - Esther (Sharon) Apodaca passed away peacefully and joined our Lord on April 6, 2019. She leaves behind her children, Mike Apodaca (Jeanette), Steve Apodaca, Hedie Apodaca Segreto (Jeff), and Chris Apodaca, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great granddaughter. At her special request cremation has taken place and a private service held. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Bishop; Ricardo Ramirez and to Mesilla Valley Hospice who provide so much comfort and care these past months. At her request, a donation to Mesilla Valley Hospice in her name would be honored.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 18, 2019
