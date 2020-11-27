1/1
Esther Domitilia Sierras
Esther Domitilia Sierras

Las Cruces - Our beloved Mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Esther Domitilia Sierras, 95, of Las Cruces left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 24,2020 at Jim Wood Home in Hatch. She was born March 21, 1925 in Nayarit, Mexico to Benita Romero and Marcelino Machuca. Esther Sierras was married to the late Manuel Lugo Sierras. Esther Sierras worked in a factory and was a seamstress. She was involved in the Democratic party, Local union, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Catholic activities. Those left to mourn her passing a daughter Rita Greenough of Ontario, California; a son David Sierras and wife Merry Sierras. Other survivors include six grandchildren and their spouses; fourteen great-grandchildren. Visitation for Esther Sierras will begin at 5:30-7:30pm Tuesday December 8, 2020 at La Paz Graham's chapel 555 West Amador Ave. Services At La Paz Graham's chapel 10:00 am Wednesday December 9, 2020. Burial following at Masonic cemetery 760 South Compress Rd. All mandated restrictions and requirements will be in effect. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
