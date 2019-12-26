|
Ethan Lewis
On Tuesday, December 17th, we lost our beloved son and brother Ethan.
Ethan was an incredible joy to us. He was a loving son to Al and Beverly and a devoted big brother to Nathan. We had so many adventures together and will have many, many precious memories for all the years to come.
Ethan was born on July 13, 2000. He lived in La Mesa, NM for the first 5 years of his life. Ethan was thrilled when he became a big brother to Nathan in 2002. The two brothers shared an amazing bond from that time on. Ethan looked out for his brother throughout his life.
Ethan attended Mesilla Elementary and made many life-long friendships there. He attended Zia Middle School and graduated from Las Cruces High in 2018. He met Summer Garcia his senior year and she has been a blessing to all of us.
Ethan played soccer from age 5 to 15. Ethan also ran track and later played tennis for LCHS. He was a member of the BSA Venture Crew 385 for several years and President of the crew in 2017. Ethan learned to rock climb and ice climb with the Venture Crew. He shared his knowledge with others, assisting with BSA rock climbing clinics and volunteering for several years at the Ouray ice Festival.
Ethan was a creative soul. He spent many hours playing the guitar, writing lyrics, and making music with his brother and b friends. He wrote beautiful essays and left us with his detailed talented artwork.
Our son was an animal lover. He loved his cats throughout his life. In honor of this, we asked that donations be made to Safe Haven in lieu of flowers.
Ethan is survived by his parents, Al and Beverly, his brother Nathan, grand-parents Kathy and Bruce Bunting, girlfriend Summer Garcia, Aunts Pam Howard and Brenda Maynes, Uncles Robert Lewis, Robert Bunting, and Robbie Bruins. His cousins are Joshua McGarrigle, Kimberley Corazzini, Michael Lewis, Ashley Bunting, and Dylan Curran. He is preceded in death by Grandmother Theresia Lewis, Aunt Helen Dexter, and Aunt Devierena Blanchard.
Our family would like to thank the many people who have given us so much love and support. You have given us so much strength.
Ethan's memorial service will be at the Farm and Ranch Heritage Center on Friday, Jan. 3 at 2 PM. We ask that you bring your best memories of Ethan and help us celebrate his life.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit: www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019