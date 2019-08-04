|
|
Ethel Helen Fisher Dimsha
Las Cruces - Ethel Helen Fisher Dimsha was born May 25, 1924. She passed away on July 22, 2019. She held the office of county assessor of Lea county for many years. She enjoyed her family, outdoor sports, and was an avid water skier. She loved playing many games with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was married to Albert Stanley Dimsha (deceased) for 70 years.
They had three sons: Stanley Joe and Alan Ray who proceeded her in death. Richard Lee and his wife, Denise, reside in Las Cruces. Ethel is survived by two additional daughters-in laws, Peggy Dimsha of Lubbock, Texas, and Margery Dimsha of Lovington, New Mexico. She leaves behind four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mesilla Valley Hospice. A memorial service will be held later.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 4, 2019