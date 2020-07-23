Eugenia Staszewski
Las Cruces - EUGENIA L. STASZEWSKI
Eugenia Staszewski was born in Michigan in 1916, the second daughter of Eugene and Leocadia Staszewski. As a child, she showed a talent for music which was nurtured in settlement houses and school orchestras, eventually earning her a seat with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, in which she played the viola. Her career with the orchestra supported her love of music and also provided many travel opportunities. After retiring, Eugenia and her beloved sister Wanda moved to the Las Cruces Good Samaritan senior facility. Eugenia was a generous supporter of musical activities in the Las Cruces community and a good friend to local musicians. She was also much loved by her fellow residents and the staff of Good Samaritan.
As Eugenia wished, she has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As Eugenia wished, memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Society-Las Cruces Village Resident Assistance Endowment, Employee Christmas Fund, or Employee Assistance Fund.
