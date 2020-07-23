1/1
Eugenia Staszewski
1916 - 2020
Eugenia Staszewski

Las Cruces - EUGENIA L. STASZEWSKI

Eugenia Staszewski was born in Michigan in 1916, the second daughter of Eugene and Leocadia Staszewski. As a child, she showed a talent for music which was nurtured in settlement houses and school orchestras, eventually earning her a seat with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, in which she played the viola. Her career with the orchestra supported her love of music and also provided many travel opportunities. After retiring, Eugenia and her beloved sister Wanda moved to the Las Cruces Good Samaritan senior facility. Eugenia was a generous supporter of musical activities in the Las Cruces community and a good friend to local musicians. She was also much loved by her fellow residents and the staff of Good Samaritan.

As Eugenia wished, she has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. As Eugenia wished, memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Society-Las Cruces Village Resident Assistance Endowment, Employee Christmas Fund, or Employee Assistance Fund.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
