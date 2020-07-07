Eureka Florence Harper
Las Cruces - EUREKA FLORENCE HARPER, 89 of Las Cruces passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice. Eureka was born in Pretoria, South Africa to Alfred and Cornelia Jensen. She had three brothers and one sister, all deceased.
Her nickname, "Bubbles" suited her so well! She was always fun, friendly and full of life. She was never without a joke to share, and her laughter flowed easily and was very contagious. She could speak to anyone, and made friends where ever she went. Bubbles had a positive, and profound influence on so many people's lives!
Bubbles married the love of her life, Wayne Marland Harper in South Africa in 1963. He was an electrical engineer from the United States, and they met while he was managing a satellite tracking station in South Africa for the NMSU Physical Science Laboratory.
Bubbles was a wonderful mother of three children, Luigi, Celeste and Gary. Wayne's work took them around the world, living in many different countries. Where ever they lived, Bubbles embraced the local culture learning all she could about the people, their history, traditions, customs and cuisine. She was an excellent cook, and excelled in the art of Japanese Flower arranging and needle work. She and Wayne loved to entertain, and they made so many wonderful lifetime friends around the world. They retired in Las Cruces in 1994 where they were very active in Morning Star United Methodist Church. After her beloved spouse Wayne passed away in 2012, Bubbles spent her time dedicated to her faith in God, her family, her friends and her companion dog, Kania.
In 2019 her health started to decline, and she entered Mesilla Valley Hospice in January of 2020. We cannot thank the wonderful nurses, staff and volunteers enough for the daily loving attention given to Bubbles. Those left behind to mourn her passing include her daughter Celeste, and her husband John Hudgens, her son Gary and his wife Leanne Harper. Bubbles is also survived by eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren who lovingly knew her as Ouma.
In loving memory of Mom, Ouma and Bubbles. Absent from our sight, but always and forever shining in our hearts!
In lieu of flowers please send donations to La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice,
299 Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005
Due to these isolating times, Bubbles life will be celebrated in an online Zoom Memorial, hosted by Leanne Harper on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 12:00pm to 12:45pm.
