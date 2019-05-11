|
Eva A. Padilla
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, EVA AGUIRRE PADILLA, age 73, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 8, 1945 in San Benito, Texas to Tomas and Evangelina Lerma Aguirre. Eva was a homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Chriszelda "Chrissy" Padilla and Sandra Padilla both of Las Cruces; two brothers, Israel Villarreal of El Paso, TX and Jose Aguirre of San Benito, TX; two sisters, Marla Ridgeway also of Las Cruces and Corina Aguirre of San Benito, TX. Other survivors include four grandchildren two great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pedro Padilla; one brother and three sisters.
Cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Memorial Service will follow immediately thereafter with Monsignor Juan Moreno officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 11, 2019