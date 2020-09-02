1/1
Eva Enriquez
1954 - 2020
Eva Enriquez

Las Cruces - EVA ENRIQUEZ, age 62 of Las Cruces, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020. She was born February 22, 1958 in Fabens, Texas to Juan and Josephina Enriquez. Eva was a faithful Christian and a member of Fountain of Life Church.

Those left to mourn her passing is her mother, Josephina Enriquez of Brazito, and daughter, Elizabeth Ortega of Longmont, Colorado; three brothers, Juan Enriquez (Brenda) of Mesquite, Sam Enriquez of Brazito, and Jimmy Salazar also of Mesquite; five sisters, Isabel Calderas (Salvador) of Brazito, Fred Enriquez, Olga Veleta (Monseratt) all of Las Cruces, Mel Rivera (J) of El Paso, TX and Diana Enriquez Pena of Albuquerque. Other survivors include four grandchildren, Vanessa, Angel, Anthony and Brianna, one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rosando Ortega and her father, Juan Enriquez.

Calling hours will begin at 2 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Fountain of Life, 1530 Arizona Ave. with the Funeral Service scheduled to begin at 3 PM with Pastor Louie Rey officiating. Cremation will follow and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity of attendees will be limited.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Exclusive providers for "Veteran's and Family Memorial Care." To send condolences online log onto www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
02:00 PM
Fountain of Life
SEP
4
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
