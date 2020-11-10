1/1
Evangelina H. Acosta
Evangelina H. Acosta

La Mesa - Evangelina H. Acosta, fondly known as "Eva" 84, of La Mesa, NM, passed away on November 6, 2020 in her home surrounded by Family.

Evangelina was born in Chihuahua, Chihuahua to Isabel and Zenaida Hernandez on February 1, 1936. She married Concepcion (Chon) Acosta on December 12, 1955 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua.

Evangelina is preceded in death by her husband, Chon Acosta, her sisters Estella Murillo, and Elia Zaragoza.

Evangelina is survived by her children, Ismael and his wife Mary, Chon and his wife Norma, Daughter Gloria and husband +Raymond, Luis and his wife Teresa, and Rafael and his wife Anna; three sisters Rosaura Acosta, Lucia Hernandez, Maria Concepcion Hernandez, and brother Sergio Hernandez; her grandchildren Sylvia, David, Esteban, Ana Lisa, Daniel, Christopher, Teresita, Andres, Joaquin, and Gabriella; and her six great-grandchildren Richard, James, Avery, Maxwell, Alexandra and Avianna.

Her latest passion was spending time with Family and visiting with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Daniel Chavez, David Acosta, Christopher Chavez, Esteban Acosta, Joaquin Acosta, and Andres Acosta.

Services have been entrusted to La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home on 555 West Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 and burial at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery 5140 W. Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM.

Due to the COVID19 Pandemic restrictions, private family services will held at Holy Cross Church.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
