Evelyn (Evie) Chavira (Osborn)
Mesa, AZ. - It is with great sadness that we share the death of our special baby sister - Evelyn (Evie) Chavira (Osborn.) Evie took her place with the angels on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Evie is survived by her son, Christopher J. Chavira and by her siblings - Dodie Marrufo, Rosemary (Ronnie) Calvert, Barbara Chavira (Allan Streety), Joe Chavira (Linda Sedillos), Mike Chavira, Conrad Chavira and Steven (Suzanne) Chavira and many, many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly! She is also survived by and remembered by many, many friends and children who knew her as Mrs. Doubtfire! Evie was the life of the party and brought joy and laughter to everyone's life. She was an attentive Mother, Aunt and Godmother and she always made others feel special. Evie will truly be missed! Evie's mom Becky Chavira passed away shortly after Evie and both of these extraordinary lives will be celebrated at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1PM, the Most Holy Rosary followed by the Mass of the Resurrection, small reception at the Newman to follow. Evie has been cremated and will be interred at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 14, 2019