Evelyn Flower
Las Cruces - Evelyn E Flower, 84 of Las Cruces, NM passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 13, 2020. Evelyn was born May 19, 1935 in Kingsville, Texas, she spent the last 40 years in Las Cruces.
Evelyn lived a full and blessed life and will be dearly missed by her loved ones. She is Survived by her Brother Herbert Gottschling, JR, Daughter Karen Flower, Son Jeffrey Flower and her Nieces Dianne Gomez, Kay Lynn Phillips and Kathy Stevens all of Las Cruces. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Otilla Gottschling, Sister Marlene Knopick, Sister in law Karen Gottschling and nephew Lafe Gottschling.
Graveside Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Friday February 21, 2020 at 3pm.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020