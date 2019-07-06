|
|
Everett Russell Mathews Jr.
Las Cruces - Everett Russell Mathews Jr. was born in Pierre, South Dakota on June 15, 1941 to Everett Russell and Millicent Grace Mathews. In 1950, his father, a chemist, accepted a position in New Mexico at Los Alamos National Laboratory. While living in Los Alamos, Russell grew to love the outdoors. Fishing, hunting and hiking became lifetime passions.
In 1955, his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico as his father accepted a job at Sandia National Laboratories working for the Atomic Energy Commission. While in junior high, Russell became interested in basketball and worked hard to develop his basketball skills. Russell played varsity basketball for Highland High School. As a senior, Russell was chosen to participate in the North - South basketball game. After graduating in 1959, he accepted a four year basketball scholarship to New Mexico State University. Russell earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Economics and a master's degree in Marketing from NMSU.
During his senior year at NMSU, he met his future wife, Sandy, on a blind date. Russell and Sandy married on June 7, 1964 and later raised two beautiful daughters, Jayna and Lorrie.
In 1964, Russell accepted a job with the New Mexico Department of Agriculture as a marketing specialist. This was the right fit for him as he enjoyed working with people in the agriculture community. During his tenure at the NMDA, he promoted New Mexico agricultural products nationally and internationally. Russell's division worked closely with New Mexico Governor Bruce King's office to create the Country Store at the New Mexico State Fair. The Country Store exhibited and sold an array of products produced by New Mexico's agricultural industry. Russell started the Hay Market Hotline to market hay nationally and the Market News Report which could be accessed by those in the agricultural industry. Through his direction, the New Mexico Onion and New Mexico Chile commission where formed. These commissions still exist today.
During Russell's career at the NMDA, he received accolades for his work including recognition from the New Mexico Chile Commission for his generous and outstanding support, the NMDA's Distinguished Service Award for Management, and an award from NMDA's management and his colleagues for his work and dedication. Russell received recognition for 31 years of NMDA service when he retired in 1997 as the Director of the Marketing and Development Division.
During his retirement, he and Sandy traveled nationally and internationally as well as RVing and camping. He also spent quality time with his grandchildren.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Millicent Mathews, his sister Jane McCrum and his brother Floyd Mathews. Surviving members of his family include his wife, Sandra Mathews, his daughters Lorrie Mathews and Jayna Sayre, his son in law Jim Sayre, and his four grandchildren Russell and Katy Sayre and Adam and Marshall Kent. Russell lived his life to the fullest and he will be missed by all those that were a part of his life.
A celebration of Russell's life will be held at La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate to in his name.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from July 6 to July 8, 2019