E.W "Tony" Gehringer
Las Cruces - July 6, 1921 - November 4, 2017
"Tony" Gehringer, 96, transitioned to spirit on 4 November 2017 in Las Cruces, New Mexico attended by his daughter Jeanne. He was born in St. Louis, MO on 6 July, 1921.
Tony was a proud veteran. He was a retired US Naval Aviation Officer with 21 years of service. As a member of the Greatest Generation he served in WWII, the Korean Conflict and during the Vietnam era.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bausell Gehringer to whom he was married for 57 years from 1946 until her death in 2003, and by son Anthony Kenneth "Tony Ken" Gehringer, and infant daughter Barbara Gehringer.
He is survived by: M. Jeanne Gehringer of Las Cruces, NM; Linda Boynton Bradley and husband Mike of Pullman, Washington; E.W. "Ned" Gehringer III (who died in September 2018) and wife Clara of Reno, NV; and Mickeal S Gehringer and wife Anita Anderson of Colorado Springs, CO. Other survivors include four grandchildren: Joel Michael Boynton, Brendan Boynton, E. W. "Spike" Gehringer IV, and Daphne Gehringer, and two great-grandchildren.
Tony went straight into WWII out of the US Navy Pilot Training program, and made the Navy his focus for the next 20 years frequently moving his quickly growing family back and forth across the US. As an aviator his background was in aviation maintenance and electronics. He honed his instruction skills as an instrument flight instructor, aviation ground school instructor, and as the Officer in Charge of the of the US Navy's Electronic School. He was qualified to fly many types of aircraft including bombers, reconnaissance, and VIP transport aircraft.
Tony earned a BA in Social Science, a MA in Geography, and a Lifetime Community College Teaching Credential for Geology, Geography, Geophysics, Earth Science, and Real Estate.
Tony retired from the Navy in California and launched subsequent careers as Assistant Manager of Butte Federal Credit Union in Oroville, as the Butte County Assistant Assessor and Chief Appraiser, and as a Nut Farmer of walnut and almond orchards in Durham.
In California Tony was very active in doing volunteer work for the community including the Exchange Service Clubs, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. After moving to Las Cruces New Mexico in 1993 he was a volunteer for SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives), was a Catholic lay minister serving Memorial Medical Hospital and was a lifetime member of MOAA (Military Officers Association of America).
Tony loved sailing and traveling by RV, and spent many years in the Lake Oroville Yacht Club, and in various RV Clubs. He and Jean took countless trips and cruises all over the world, and RV trips throughout the US.
Tony was an avid water dowser from the early 1980's. He used his Navy instructor skills to standardize and teach basic dowsing throughout the US, teaching thousands the ancient art of water witching. He directed dowsing schools. He served the American Society of Dowsers as president, past president, vice-president, and trustee for many years. He directed dowsing schools US wide. He was an active member of the Sierra Dowsers in Sacramento, and was a committee member of the West Coast Dowsing Conference. He was a charter member of the Dona Ana Dowsers Chapter of Las Cruces, NM and was a founding member of the Southwest Dowsing Conference. He was a presenter and teacher for many years at regional conferences, the national convention, and numerous dowsing chapter meetings throughout the country.
After his wife Jean died, Tony moved to Kissimmee, Florida, where he lived in the Good Samaritan Village. There he was very active in the Village Veterans Group and enjoyed the variety of living accommodations, as well as the variety of widows. His wife Jean was an enthusiastic partner in all of his activities, and a warm and constant companion. Tony strove to find others to fill that bill. He outlived them all.
Tony celebrated his 95th birthday at Good Samaritan Kissimmee still able to drive his orange golf cart, and enjoy life. Old age started to take its toll and daughter Jeanne moved him to Good Samaritan Village Las Cruces in May 2017. The Good Samaritan Villages provided a wonderful quality of life for all stages of Tony's later years with a sense of family and community and caring and helpful staff. Even until the end Tony was known for his hats, crazy socks, and loud shirts.
Graveside Military honors and an Inurnment Ceremony will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Las Cruces at 10:30 am Wednesday May 8, 2019, where he will be laid to rest with his wife, Jean. A Celebration of Life will follow.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 5, 2019