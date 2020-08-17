1/1
Ezekiel Zavala
2005 - 2020
Ezekiel Zavala

Las Cruces - EZEKIEL "ZEKE" ZAVALA, age 15, of Las Cruces entered eternal rest on August 12, 2020. He was born February 22, 2005 to Amanda Olmos and Adrian Zavala. He was a student and attended Mayfield High School. Zeke was active in sports, as a Varsity Cheerleader. He was a member of Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing are his mother and step-father Amanda and Steven Olmos, his father Adrian Zavala and fiancé Xochitl, a brother Isaac Oseguera, two sisters, Anaiah Zavala and Amora Olmos, paternal grandparents, Ruben and Maria Zavala, Maternal Grandmother Laurie Wilson, uncles, Enrique Acuna, Juan Zavala, John Nunn, Doninic Wilson, Samuel Romero, and Steven Romero, aunts, Alejandra Acuna, Johnna Nunn, Allysandra Romero, and Keila Zavala, also cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great grandfather Ramon Zavala

Calling hours will begin at 6 P.M. Wednesday, August 19 at Baca's Funeral Chapel at 300 E. Boutz Road. Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. The funeral mass will be held Thursday August 20 at 10 A.M. at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church located at 5035 Holsome Road. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery located at 760 Compress Road. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity of attendees will be limited.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
06:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
AUG
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Sheila Walker
Mother
August 18, 2020
We had a great day at the water park beautiful picture with a momma ❤ and her babies
sheila walker
Family
August 18, 2020
My condolences to all the family and Zeke's friends.
My prayers for console and love of God.
Eileen Reyes Davis
Friend
August 17, 2020
Keila and Juan Zavala
Family
August 17, 2020
Keila and Juan Zavala
Family
August 17, 2020
Sweet Ezekiel, a bright light in this world. We all love you.
Keila and Juan Zavala
Family
August 17, 2020
My deep condolences to Zekes parents and family. I remember Ezekiel always making Mimi laugh during dance rehearsal, his smile was contagious. My prayers and thoughts are with you during this devastating time.
Marisela Ramirez
Friend
August 16, 2020
I can't believe that his no longer with us! Such a kind happy humble child! Our heart are broken prayers to him mom and also may fried Maria Zavala and all the family. May the Good Lord give each and every one resignation.

Maria Puentes
