Ezekiel Zavala
Las Cruces - EZEKIEL "ZEKE" ZAVALA, age 15, of Las Cruces entered eternal rest on August 12, 2020. He was born February 22, 2005 to Amanda Olmos and Adrian Zavala. He was a student and attended Mayfield High School. Zeke was active in sports, as a Varsity Cheerleader. He was a member of Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing are his mother and step-father Amanda and Steven Olmos, his father Adrian Zavala and fiancé Xochitl, a brother Isaac Oseguera, two sisters, Anaiah Zavala and Amora Olmos, paternal grandparents, Ruben and Maria Zavala, Maternal Grandmother Laurie Wilson, uncles, Enrique Acuna, Juan Zavala, John Nunn, Doninic Wilson, Samuel Romero, and Steven Romero, aunts, Alejandra Acuna, Johnna Nunn, Allysandra Romero, and Keila Zavala, also cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great grandfather Ramon Zavala
Calling hours will begin at 6 P.M. Wednesday, August 19 at Baca's Funeral Chapel at 300 E. Boutz Road. Recitation of the Rosary is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. The funeral mass will be held Thursday August 20 at 10 A.M. at Santa Rosa de Lima Catholic Church located at 5035 Holsome Road. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery located at 760 Compress Road. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity of attendees will be limited.
