Fabian Juan LopezLas Cruces - It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our son, grandson, brother, nephew, father and soul mate Fabian Juan Lopez Born March 20 1996, he was taken from us August 4 2020.He is survived by his mother Nancy Lopez, his son Eusevio Luan Lopez, step father Paul Montoya, his brothers Ezequiel Lopez, Pedro Lopez, Jaime Alvarez, Jesus Peña and Isaac Garcia, his sisters Stacey Chavez and Alicia Peña.He will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.He will be joining his grandma Lupe Lopez, Grandpa Luis Lopez, Uncle Albert Hernandez and Cousin Isaac James Tarin.By the graces of God him and his soul mate Corina Balderama will be welcoming a second child into this world to carry his name.Anyone who knew Fabian knew he loved to be one with nature, loved rugby, football and everything outdoors. His family always came first and friends quickly became family. We will forever remember his contagious smile.Rest in Paradise Fabian Juan Lopez fly high with the eagles.Visitation for Fabian will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 6 to 7 pm with a prayer vigil to start at 7 pm, cremation will follow the services.Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005