Fay Pulis
Las Cruces - Fay was born September 28, 1922 to James R. Armstrong and Goldie Artherholt Armstrong in Washita County, Oklahoma. She was the next to youngest of eight children six of whom preceded her in death. She had three brothers James, Foy, and Arthur Armstrong and four sisters Jewel Kegel, Thelma Lovelace , Ruth Byrd, and Jean Chapman. She lived most of her life in Dona Ana county New Mexico. Fay was a faithful member of the Miranda Street Church of Christ.
She was married to James (Jake) W. Shumaker and to this union were born ?ve children. Jake died in service to the USA in World War 2
and is interned in Belgium. Fay met and married George (Bill) O. Pulis in 1946. Bill preceded her in death in 2002.
Fay has 17 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 21 great great grandchildren. Two of which preceded her in death.
Fay is survived by one sister Jean Chapman, ?ve children and their spouses as well as a host of grandchildren and their families. She is truly missed by many friends and fellow ChrisYans.
Graveside service and Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cementary at 2 pm March 22, 2019, Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 21, 2019