Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cementary
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Pulis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Pulis


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fay Pulis Obituary
Fay Pulis

Las Cruces - Fay was born September 28, 1922 to James R. Armstrong and Goldie Artherholt Armstrong in Washita County, Oklahoma. She was the next to youngest of eight children six of whom preceded her in death. She had three brothers James, Foy, and Arthur Armstrong and four sisters Jewel Kegel, Thelma Lovelace , Ruth Byrd, and Jean Chapman. She lived most of her life in Dona Ana county New Mexico. Fay was a faithful member of the Miranda Street Church of Christ.

She was married to James (Jake) W. Shumaker and to this union were born ?ve children. Jake died in service to the USA in World War 2

and is interned in Belgium. Fay met and married George (Bill) O. Pulis in 1946. Bill preceded her in death in 2002.

Fay has 17 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 21 great great grandchildren. Two of which preceded her in death.

Fay is survived by one sister Jean Chapman, ?ve children and their spouses as well as a host of grandchildren and their families. She is truly missed by many friends and fellow ChrisYans.

Graveside service and Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cementary at 2 pm March 22, 2019, Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now