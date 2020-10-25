Mrs. Fayma Louise Annear



Las Cruces - Mrs. Fayma Louise Annear, formerly Fayma Louise Heard, age 88, of Las Cruces, passed peacefully Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020.



She was born November 19, 1931, in El Paso, Texas, the natural daughter of Inez Trueblood-Barratt and Quinn Earl Henry. She was the beloved, adopted daughter of James H. Barratt.



Fayma was preceded in death by her husband William Charles Heard, her brother James W. Barratt and her grandson Robert James Heard.



Fayma was a devoted military wife and tireless mother of five. She attended NMSU, earned a degree in nursing and embarked on a meaningful career as a nurse/ paramedic after her children were grown. She served as a paramedic in Las Cruces and El Paso and was an emergency room nurse at Memorial General Hospital in Las Cruces for many years. She went on to become an Emergency Medicine instructor at Thomason General Hospital in El Paso and Texas Southernmost College in Brownsville, Texas and was highly regarded in her field. She completed her career caring for veterans at the T or C Veterans Administration Clinic.



As a daughter of a prominent local artist, she loved to paint, weave intricate pine needle baskets, and spend time with her children and her many pets. She spent her retirement years in one of her most beloved places, Kingston, New Mexico.



The family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care given to our mother in her final years by the staff of The Adobes in Las Cruces.



Fayma is survived by her five children: Jackie Sing (Darrell) of Maui, Chuck Heard (Heidi) of Twentynine Palms, California, Mike Heard (Vilma) of Las Cruces, Robert Heard (Robin) of Summerville, South Carolina, and Kiki Suggs (Wayne) of Las Cruces, twelve grandchildren: Stefanie Eigen (Sam), Chris Brannon, Amy Nugent (Tim), Billy and Wayne Heard (Kelly), Mikki Notman, Connie Boehne (Jake), Jamie Smithey (Matthew), Nathan and Emma Heard, Sunshine Suggs and Josh Suggs (Gabi) and five great-grandchildren: Katie and Jack Brannon, Robert Heard, Sage Suggs and Sarah Maharaj.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store