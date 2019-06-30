Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
1947 - 2019
Felicitas Valenzuela Obituary
Felicitas Valenzuela

Las Cruces -

Felicitas Valenzuela, age 72 of Las Cruces passed from this life on June 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical hospital surrounded by loving family. She was born April 25th, 1947 in Zacatecas, MX. Mrs Valenzuela had been a resident of Las Cruces, NM for over 55 years. Felicitas was a member of a Christian Church. She was a dedicated worker for Memorial medical for over 30 years.

Those left to mourn in her passing include: Son Candelario Saucedo, grandson David Saucedo and great grandchildren. Daughter Lorraine Williams and Jerome jose Williams. Grandson's Jerome jay Williams, Tyrome Wiliams. Granddaughter Tanisha Williams,as well as two great grandchildren Anayis Williams,and Ivron Williams.

At Mrs. Valenzuela's request cremation has taken place. Services will be held on Tuesday July 2nd, 2019 at 6:000 pm at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home. 555 West Amador Las Cruces,NM 88005. She will be deeply missed and loved forever.

Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham-Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 30, 2019
Remember
