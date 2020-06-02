Felipe Griego Guzman
Felipe Griego Guzman

Las Cruces - On Sunday, May 24, 2020 our Dad, Umpa/Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Felipe Griego Guzman changed addresses and is now in heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and our beloved mother Estella, his parents and other family members.

Felipe was born in Bernio, NM on May 1, 1930 to Vicente P. Guzman and Victoria G. Guzman. He was born-again in Christ Jesus on June 29, 1986. Felipe retired from WSMR Missile Testing Facility in 1990. He served proudly in the US Army starting in 1947. He also served in and retired from the National Guard after 25 years of service. He loved music and dancing at family parties he hosted at his home, especially on his birthday every year.

He is preceded into heaven by his beloved wife Estella (2006), his parents, his sister Mary Duran and his brothers Francisco Guzman and Gilbert Guzman.

Felipe is survived by his sons Paul (Kim), Felipe Jr., Eddy, Gary (Lydia) and daughter MaryAnn Sewell (Daniel), and 12 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Brothers Rudy Guzman (Josie) of Las Cruces, Cruz Guzman and Joe Guzman of Orange Cove, California, sisters Vicky Johnson of Sacramento, California, Jenny Florez of Perris, California, Priscilla Nevarez of Visalia, California.

"You show me the path of life; in Your presence is fullness of joy; at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore." Psalm 16:11

Services are scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2020 with a viewing beginning at 9:00 am and funeral service at 10:00 am at Getz Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow immediately after service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Matt Guzman, Nic Guzman, Jarod Sewell, Mario Diaz, Joe Martinez, Jose Ramirez.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

15 entries
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry & Bea Acosta
Family
June 2, 2020
Philly, I am sorry to hear of your loss. I am sure it is he who gave you that great love for music and his memory will carry on through you. God Bless
Mary Jane (MJ) Espinoza
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
My condolences to the Guzman family. May God Bless you during this time of sorrow. Our payers are with you all. May he rest in peace.
John Mendes
June 1, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to the Guzman family. We are truly sorry for your loss. Your Father will be truly missed and he will never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace.
Oscar and Veronica Armenta
Friend
June 1, 2020
My sincere condolences on the loss of your father.

John 14:2-3
In my fathers house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And when I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may also be.
Eva Tirre Luevano
Friend
June 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Guzman family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God give you all strength during this difficult time. God bless you.
Martin and Susie Barela
Friend
May 31, 2020
My condolences to MaryAnn, Felipe, Paul and the rest of your family, we all grew up together and I fondly remember his precious smile and sweet spirit.
Rachael Soltero
Friend
May 31, 2020
Our Thoughts and Prayers are with all of you at this Difficult Time ,
God Bless all of you.
Victor and Cecelia Sanchez
Friend
May 31, 2020
Our most sincere condolences and prayers.
Benny and Beatrice Chavarria
Friend
May 31, 2020
May God Bring you Peace and Comfort to Your Hearts
Johnny Gonzalez
Friend
May 31, 2020
He walks through the gates of heaven and greet his wife, shining down on all of us! Praise Jesus for the time I got to spend with him and Uma.
Jarod Sewell and Susannah Jozwiak
Family
May 30, 2020
Mary Ann and family, your father was such a kind, happy and loving person. His smile is reflected in each one of you. May he rest in peace with your mom. With love. Margaret (Benavidez) Nevarez
Margaret
Family
May 30, 2020
Paul May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Rede
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Mary Ann, Im so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Sharon and Fred Urieta
Friend
May 29, 2020
Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with the Guzman family. May you all find comfort and peace in the sweet memories of your Dad. God bless you all.
Tony and Cindy Forti
Friend
