Felipe Guzman
Las Cruces - On Sunday, May 24, 2020 our Dad, Umpa/Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Felipe Griego Guzman changed addresses and is now in heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and our beloved mother Estella, his parents and other family members.

Felipe was born in Bernio, NM on May 1, 1930 to Vicente P. Guzman and Victoria G. Guzman. He was born-again in Christ Jesus on June 29, 1986. Felipe retired from WSMR Missile Testing Facility in 1990. He served proudly in the US Army starting in 1947. He also served in and retired from the National Guard after 25 years of service. He loved music and dancing at family parties he hosted at his home, especially on his birthday every year.

He is preceded into heaven by his beloved wife Estella (2006), his parents, his sister Mary Duran and his brothers Francisco Guzman and Gilbert Guzman.

Felipe is survived by his sons Paul (Kim), Felipe Jr., Eddy, Gary (Lydia) and daughter MaryAnn Sewell (Daniel), and 12 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Brothers Rudy Guzman (Josie) of Las Cruces, Cruz Guzman and Joe Guzman of Orange Cove, California, sisters Vicky Johnson of Sacramento, California, Jenny Florez of Perris, California, Priscilla Nevarez of Visalia, California.

"You show me the path of life; in Your presence is fullness of joy; at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore." Psalm 16:11

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
